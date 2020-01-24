Brownsville
Clyde Kisko, 66, of Brownsville, formerly of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
He was born April 16, 1953, in Grindstone, a son of the late Frank J. and Ruth Malone Kisko.
He was a member of the Brownsville Sportsman’s Club and enjoyed the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and professional wrestling.
Surviving are one stepson Buddy Shank of Newell; one daughter, Tammy Thompson (Jay) of Uniontown; five sons, Clyde Kisko (Paula) of Uniontown, Edward Kisko (Ruth Ann), Earl Kisko (Crystal), Allen Kisko all of Brownsville and Steven Kisko of Denbo; one brother, Johnny Kisko of Smithfield; his loving companion, Carol Kisko of Brownsville; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Deceased are three brothers, Edward, James and Joe Kisko and a sister, Donna Close.
Friends will be received Friday, January 24, from 3 to 7 p.m. in the JOHN B. GREENLEE FUNERAL HOME, LTD. 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, PA 15313. Interment will be private. Guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
