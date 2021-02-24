Farmington
Clyde L. Johnson, 76, of Farmington, finished his last race Sunday, February 21, 2021. He passed away surrounded by his loved ones. He was born May 9, 1944, in Masontown.
Clyde was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth Johnson; and his sisters, Viola (Punch) Roszak, Lela McGregor and Nellie Mae Mazza.
Clyde is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Carolyn; and his children, Keith Johnson and wife Susan, Kelley Shaw and husband Jim, Tammy Johnson and fiance Clinton Riggen; and his grandchildren, Maxwell and wife Chelsea, Zoe, Nicholas, Zander and Luke.
Clyde was a 1962 graduate of Albert Gallatin. He was a Vietnam veteran, serving as a sergeant in the Air Force.
Clyde retired from Anchor Glass Container Corp. as human resources manager in 2005. He continued his race-walking until two years ago. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and anyone who knew him.
There will be a viewing from 1 to 5 p.m., the time of a service, Thursday, February 25, in the BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown. Reverend Marvin Watson will officiate the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.