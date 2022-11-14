Hopwood
Clyde Merwin Sumey 89 of Hopwood, departed this world on Friday November 11, 2022 to rejoin his wife of 61 years, Rita, in the Kingdom of God. He died peacefully in Magee Hospital with loving family members at his side.
Merwin was born November 20, 1932 in Uniontown, a son of the late Benjamin Clyde Sumey and Sara Jane Fearer Sumey. One of six siblings and the eldest male, he grew up on farms and helped his parents with many of the farm chores.
He graduated from German Township High School in 1953 then was drafted for the U.S. Army and was deployed to Incheon to serve in the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1955.
Upon return to Uniontown, he joined his uncles at Sumey Bros. Tin Shop as partner and later sole proprietor for a career in roofing, heating and air conditioning. He had a natural talent as a whitesmith for fabricating nearly anything from copper, tin, and other sheet metals.
Merwin married his lifetime partner Rita L. Muzidal on May 5, 1956. He built his own house in 1959-60. He was a lifetime member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren and regularly volunteered as an usher and for church maintenance tasks. He was active in Scouting as a leader and assistant Scout Master in Troop 610. He was a leader by example and always had a relevant story from his past experiences when asked for advice. He also enjoyed gardening, R/C flying and clock making.
Merwin was predeceased by his parents Clyde and Sara Sumey and siblings Betty Jean Harring, Benjamin Sumey, Carol Wilson, and James Sumey. He is survived by son, Jeffrey (Deborah) of Uniontown; daughter, Lisa (Kenneth) Sproul of Pittsburgh; granddaughters, Miranda (Chris) Ritchie, Sara Sumey and Jenna Sumey; grandsons, Aaron Sproul and Gregory (Chloe) Sproul; and sister, Patti Kahl of Uniontown.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME HOPWOOD Thursday 6 to 8 p.m., and Friday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday viewing will be at the Uniontown Church of the Brethren from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the hour of service, followed by interment at Mt. Macrina Cemetery with military honors.
