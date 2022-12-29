Uniontown
Clyde N. Moon, Jr., 88, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born August 5, 1934 in E. Monongahela, a son of the late Clyde N. Moon, Sr. and Elizabeth Rozella Peto Moon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Moon and sister, Catherine Yevincy.
Clyde was a graduate of Monongahela High School. He served in the United States Air Force. Clyde worked as a coal miner and owned and operated Moon's Farm. He enjoyed telling stories and farming.
Left to cherish Clyde's memory are his wife of 67 years, Charlotte Craggs Moon of Uniontown; sons, Clyde N. Moon, III of Velecia, Spain, Charles E. Moon of Tampa, Fla., Paul M. Moon of Springfield, Fla. and Adam W. Moon of Raleigh, N.C.; daughters, Pamela A. Herbst of Republic and Susan M. Macar of Uniontown; brothers, Donald Moon of Brownsville and Frank Moon and Robert Moon both of Pittsburgh; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown, PA. In accordance with Clyde's wishes there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.