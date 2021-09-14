Uniontown
Cody James Hanan, 29, of Uniontown, passed away, in his home, Saturday, September 11, 2021. Cody was born in Uniontown, a son of Woodrow Hanan and Stacy Arnold Hanan.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Donald Hanan and Carol Hanan.
Cody was a loving and caring father of two children. He often enjoyed playing sports such as basketball, football and baseball. Cody enjoyed the outdoors and during his lifetime his occupation was landscaping.
In addition to his parents, family members left to cherish Cody's life are his son, Kamden Broad; and his daughter, Harper Hanan; brother, Woodrow Hanan Jr.; sister Gabrielle Arnold; nieces, Kinzleigh Richardson, Brynlee Richardson and Lillian Hanan; and nephew, DeonDre Richardson Jr. Cody is also survived by his grandparents, Harold Hanan (Laurel) of Fairchance and Sarah Arnold of Uniontown. Cody's memory and life are cherished by two close aunts, Heather Hanan and Wendy Suthard, and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 15. Visitation continues in the funeral home from 10 until the 11 a.m. service celebrating Cody's life Thursday, September 16, with Pastor Lee Maylee officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
