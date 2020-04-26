Uniontown
Cody James Tomotchko, 28, of Menallen Township, Uniontown, passed away on Thursday, April 23 in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis with his loving family by his side.
He was born on June 30, 1991, in Uniontown, a son of the late William Tomotchko and the late Patricia Elizabeth Astolas.
Cody is survived by his maternal grandmother, Deborah J. Astolas her fiance William Short of New Salem; paternal grandmother, Rosemary (late Buddy) Tomotchko of Thompson; brother, Brandon West of New Salem; his fiance, Tiffany Zooner of Menallen Township; numerous cousins.
Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public visitation or funeral services.
Cody's professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the KISH-FABTY FUNERAL HOME, INC., Republic, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
