Uniontown
Colleen Rae Holland Gibson-Wilson, 52, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 22, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Christy Lee Gibson; grandson Joe Hines; mother Anna Holland; sisters Deanna Holland and Pauline Douglass; brother Paul Holland; stepchildren Journey Wilson, Jessie Shroyer and Natalie Ramey; husband William Wilson; and former husband James Gibson. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and friends.
Colleen was preceded in death by her daughter, Nora Gibson; and her father, Paul Miller.
Please, no flowers. Donations in Colleen's memory may be made to Christy L. Gibson, c/o DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 24, in DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
