Isabella
Colleen Simon Knox Barber, 90, of Isabella, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
She was born March 6, 1930, in Denbo, a daughter of the late William Simon and Nancy Bercher Simon.
She was a member of The First Christian Church of Republic.
Colleen was preceded in death by her two husbands, William Knox and Donald Barber; infant daughter, Marcia; brother, William Simon; four sisters, Ruth Austin, Evelyn Sawka, Lena Lyons Booker and Aileen Miller.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Colleen is survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the current circumstances in our country, Visitation and Funeral Services are private for her immediate family only. Interment will take place in LaFayette Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME of New Salem.
