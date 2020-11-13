New Salem
Colleen Trees Leichliter, 68, of New Salem, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at her home.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Ken Walls officiating in THE DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street New Salem, PA.
Interment will follow in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery.
