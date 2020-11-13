Uniontown
Comelio Eugene Ronco Jr., 79, of Altoona, passed away Monday, November 2, 2020. He was born April 18, 1941, in Uniontown, a son of the late Comelio E. Ronco Sr. and the late Helen Hankovsky Ronco.
Eugene graduated from Uniontown High School, Class of 1959. He then attended West Virginia University and graduated with a bachelor in science in 1963. Eugene belonged to the National Rifle Association and he had a long teaching career. He ended his educational career at a private high school in West Hartford, Conn., as a science teacher and then later a vice principal. He retired from the private high school in 1997. He was also a part of the National Geological Society and the Juniata Valley Audubon Society.
Left to cherish Eugene's memory are his brother, Dr. Frank A. Ronco of Uniontown; close friends Brian Snyder and wife Susan of Altoona; and many other loving friends and neighbors.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m., the time of a memorial service celebrating Eugene's life, Saturday, November 14, with Dr. Frank A. Ronco officiating. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com or on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.