Fairfax, Va.
Concetta “Katie” Leone Morano, 98, of Fairfax Va., passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at The Gardens at Fair Oaks.
She was born on April 6, 1924, in Royal, the daughter of the late Raniero and Angelica Leone.
In addition to her parents, Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Peter Morano; sisters, Anna Leone and Rena Leone and an infant sister, Concetta Leone; and a brother, Rainey A. Leone.
She is survived by many cousins, including her Godson, Marc and his wife, Jennifer; their children, her nieces, Laura Jones and Lisa Morano Weber; her nephews, Carl J. Morano, Thomas J. Morano and the late William A. Morano; and her aide, Menbere S. Woldemichael.
She graduated from Duquesne University and Mercy Hospital School of Nursing, in Pittsburgh, with a BSN in nursing.
She served in the U.S. Army Reserves while in nursing school at Duquesne, she was a member of the FDR U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps and served six months in Deshon Army General Hospital in Butler.
Katie began her nursing practice as a staff nurse and clinical instructor at the Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, and then as a staff nurse at Georgetown University Hospital, Georgetown University, in Washington DC. She then moved to the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Md.
She worked at the Clinical Center of the National Institute of Health as a Head Nurse in Child Health and Human Development and various administrative nursing positions, including Assistant to the Acting Chief of the Nursing Department, in Rockville, Md., until her retirement in 1991 to support personal family members’ health needs.
She also enjoyed a career working as a nanny for the children of Charles and Shirley Temple Black.
Katie was a devout member of St. Leo The Great Catholic Church in Fairfax, where a mass will be celebrated for her followed by burial at Quantico National Cemetery, beside her husband Peter, a veteran of World War II and a member of the “The Greatest Generation.”
Friends will be received at the MONEY AND KING FUNERAL HOME, 171 W. Maple Avenue, Vienna, Va., from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 21, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m., in St. Leo The Great Catholic Church, 3700 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA 22030, on Tuesday, November 22.
