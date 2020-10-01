Conchita Jean Boyd

Concord, North Carolina
Conchita "Chita" Jean Boyd, 78, of Concord, N.C., peacefully transitioned to her eternal home September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Conchita was born in Toledo, Ohio June 3, 1947, to the late Robert and Conchita Boyd.
In addition to her parents, Conchita was predeceased by her eldest sister, Roselee Rayford; her two brothers, Robert Boyd and Edward Boyd.
Conchita loved her family and she devoted most her life serving her family and others anytime she was needed. Conchita's greatest joy was her children and grandchildren. In addition to her own children and grandchildren, there were many that considered her to be a mother or grandmother in their lives as well.
She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory two sons, Jefferey C. Howard of Uniontown, Raymond Tarpley Jr. of Baltimore, Md.; and two daughters, Dawn R. Hammond (Elder Kareem V. Hammond Sr.) of Concord, N.C., Hope A. Tarpley-McCoy of Kannapolis, N.C.; four grandchildren, Kareem V. Hammond Jr., Kylayah R. Hammond, Ethan T. McCoy and Tenia A. McCoy; and four bonus grandchildren, Devante L. Hammond, Aylonah C. Norris, Alexandria J. Cottrell, Tarvis L. Moore; two sisters, Roberta Parker of Fayetteville, N.C., Sylvia M. Tarpley (Robert A. Tarpley Sr.) of Uniontown. Conchita also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved dearly.
Friends will be received in the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 9 Grant Street, Uniontown, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, October 2. Services will be held in the church at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3. Interment will follow immediately after in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairchance.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
