Connie Clark

Allison 2
Connie Jean Clark, 62, formerly of Allison 2, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Chesterfield-Miller Merry Manor, Anderson, Indiana. She was born on August 19, 1957, in Brownsville, a daughter of the late Robert L. Clark, Sr., and the late Anna Grace Livingston Clark.
Connie is survived by her sister, Cynthia L. Coombs and her husband Michael A. of Allison 2; brother Robert L. Clark Jr. and his wife, Jayne of Hickory, N.C.; two nieces; two nephews; three grandnieces; and a grandnephew.
Connie's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 26, in KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 19 Legion Street, Republic, additional visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, the hour of her funeral service with the Rev. Roger Diehl, pastor of the Allison Church of the Nazarene, officiating. Interment will follow at Lafayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill.
Condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
