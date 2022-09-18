formerly of Uniontown
Connie Connor Buchko, 84, of Dunnellon, Fla., ascended from her earthly journey into everlasting life Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
Connie was born October 17, 1937, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Louise Shelby Connor and Edward Wilmont Connor.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Michael Judson Buchko; infant daughter, Terri Lynn; daughter-in-law, Robin Buchko; and sisters, Patti Ann Kothmann and Mary Jo Connor.
Connie leaves to cherish her memory a daughter, Lisa Buchko (William Descalzi) of The Villages, Fla.; son, Jeff Buchko of Dunnellon; grandsons, Judson Buchko and Bradley Buchko of Dunnellon; and many beloved relatives and friends.
Connie lived in Uniontown and Kill Devil Hills, N.C., before moving to Rainbow Springs, Fla., in 2001. She was an avid reader, artist, and animal lover. She has had many beloved poodles and cats throughout the years.
She was most proud of her work as a docent for the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, working at Fallingwater and Bear Run Nature Reserve. She also loved the beach and was in rental property management for Beach Realty in North Carolina.
The family would like to thank the caring and loving staff of Watercrest Senior Living in The Villages.
Services will be in Uniontown and announced at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to FERO FUNERAL HOME, 5955 N. Lecanto Hwy., Beverly Hills, FL 34465. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ferofuneralhome.com for the Buchko family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.