Connie J. Mahallick, 83, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at home. She was born March 23, 1938 in Uniontown. She is the daughter of the late Walter Baird, Sr. and Gladys Hutzel Baird.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Walter J. Baird, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Ray T. Mahallick; children, Linda Jane Kindervater (Mark Folio) of Mather, Lorijean Tarmon of Hopwood, Vashta Rayne of Port Orange, Florida; grandchildren, Kyra Kindervater, Hailey Tarmon; and great-granddaughter, Zoey Carpenter. Also surviving are her siblings, Russell Baird (Anna Marie) of Uniontown, and Jane Baird of Uniontown; and sister-in-law, Shirley Baird of Smithfield.
She was Past President at the Hopwood Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxillary. She was also an avid Bingo Player.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa. from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday May 9, 2022, with Reverend Scott McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie’s honor to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcarwfordfuneralhome.com
