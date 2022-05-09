Hopwood
Connie J. Mahallick, 84, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022 at home.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Pa., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday May 8, 2022, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Monday May 9, 2022, with Reverend Scott McCormick officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Macrina Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Connie's honor to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcarwfordfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.