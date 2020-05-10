Coolspring
Connie L. Conroy, 76, of Coolspring, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at home, with her daughter, Kerry in Hopewell. She was born January 5, 1944, a daughter of the late Charles B. Hutchinson and Mary Elizabeth Forman Hutchinson.
She is survived by her husband, Lawrence Joseph Conroy of Hopewell; two daughters, Lisa A. Tait (George III) of Hopwood, Kerry J. Conroy of Hopewell; and two grandchildren, Andrew J. Tait and George A. Tait IV.
Connie was a United Methodist by faith.
All services will be private for the family and under the direction of THE DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.
In lieu of flowers, in Connie's honor the family asks that donations be made to Alleghany Home Care Hospice.
