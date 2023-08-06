Connie Lee Rich Black, 72, of Connellsville, passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, after a brief illness.
She was a daughter of the late Ralph "Red" Rich and Mary Jane Stephenson Rich.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, David Albert Black (2012); her loving mother-in-law, Pauline Clark Black, and father-in-law, Albert Lynn Black.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, David Ray Black, whom she thought the world of; her daughters, Sheila Johnson and companion Paul Hart, and Michelle Richter and husband Bernie, all of Connellsville; her daughter-in-law, Beth Ritenour Black of Scottdale; grandchildren, Steven and Tiffany Miller, Sebastian Hart and David R. Black; great- grandkids, Hayley Miller, Jonathan Gaudi and Issac Hatfield; siblings, Ann Daniels and husband Harry of Lemont Furnace, Ralph Rich of Mt. Pleasant, and Donna Keopke and husband Perry of Ohio.
Connie was know for her wit and her love of walking, Pepsi and Bingo.
Arrangments were private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC., 515 N. Main Street, Masontown, PA 15461.
