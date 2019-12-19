Masontown
Connie Lou Honsaker, 76, of Masontown, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Jefferson Hospital.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, in BERNARD M. TOWNSEND FUNERAL HOME, 220 South Main Street, Masontown. Visitation will continue from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Thursday, December 19, at Fairview Church of the Brethren, Masontown, with Pastor Douglas Diamond officiating, assisted by Pastor Homer Marshall.
Interment will follow in Fairview Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
