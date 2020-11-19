Vanderbilt
Connie Orlando Sankovich, 78, of Vanderbilt, died peacefully at Uniontown Hospital, Saturday, November 14, 2020, surrounded by loving family.
She was the wife of Thomas Sankovich with whom she resided prior to her recent hospitalization. They were married November 13, 1965 in Winchester, Va. and shared 55 years of marriage together. Connie was born April 29, 1942, a daughter of the late Frank and Lucille Serenko Orlando of Vanderbilt.
In addition to her husband Thomas, Connie is survived by her son, Thomas (Kandra Rogerson) and grandsons, Travis and Tyler Sankovich of Uniontown, and Brian (Jennifer Cruse) and grandson, Chase Sankovich of Vanderbilt. Also surviving are her sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Larry Shields of Shillington; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Amy and Robert Misick and Marianne and Tim Gorske of Hudson, Fla.
Connie was predeceased by her brother-in-law, James (Nancy) Sankovich, also of Hudson, Fla.; and in-laws, Anthony and Amelia Sankovich of Uniontown. Connie leaves behind her many Orlando and Sankovich cousins, nieces and nephews with whom she shared many happy friendships and family celebrations. Connie graduated from Connellsville Area Senior High School in 1960. She went on to study as a medical secretary in Hagerstown, Md. and eventually worked at the Uniontown Hospital for several years. After raising her children, Connie worked for many years as a sales consultant with Pat's Bridal Boutique in Connellsville.
Connie's fun loving and upbeat personality was indicative of the ways she lived her life and was what attracted the many longtime friends she made through the years in both her work and personal life.
It is Connie's request there be no viewing and interment be held in a private family ceremony. A Requiem Mass for family and friends will be held at 10 a.m. Friday November 20 in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Dunbar, with Father Paul Lisik as Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Connie's memory to Connellsville Area Community Ministries, P.O. Box 777, Connellsville, PA 15425. Arrangements are under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033. To sign the guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneralhome.com
