Hopwood
Connie Ruth Fike, 65, of Hopwood, went to be with her Lord and savior Friday, January 10, 2020. She was born March 4, 1954, to the late Ruth George and Clarence George.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Fike; two sons, Robert Fike (Erin) and Jeremy Fike (Chelsey); and grandchildren Noelle Fike, Colton Fike, Emma Fike and Haylee Snedeker, and Meme to Abbie Cuppet. Connie is also survived by her sisters, Mrs. Debbie Miller (Dave) and Mrs. Terrie Manges (Robert); and brother Mr. Larrie George (Vickie); as well as nieces and nephews.
She was a member of Third Presbyterian Church for many years. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandkids.
Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m., the hour of service, Monday, January 13, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with the Reverend Ronald Johnson officiating. Interment will be private for the family.
