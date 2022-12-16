formerly of Washington
Conrad N. Ashkettle, 91, of Huntley, Ill., passed away peacefully, in his home, Sunday, December 11, 2022.
He was born February 16, 1931, in Washington, a son of Lynn and Laura Crago Ashkettle.
In high school, he met and later married Loretta Perry. They were married 72 years and together and they had four children.
Conrad loved playing music with his sons and friends. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and fishing, where he spent many years on Lake Erie. Conrad was also an expert woodworker and spent the last two years making wooden toy trucks, farm equipment, and trains.
He is survived by his wife, Loretta; children, Lynn (Linda) Ashkettle of Nokomis, Fla., Dave (Kim) Ashkettle of Chesterland, Ohio, Connie Nasca of Huntley, and Roni Liber (Rob Trattner) of Akron, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Reese of Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
In keeping with Conrad's wishes, there will be a private service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials, in Conrad's name, may be directed to Toys for Tots at www.toysfortots.org.
The JAMES A. O'CONNOR FUNERAL HOME in Huntley is assisting the family. For information, call (847)669-5111 or visit www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com.
