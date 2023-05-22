formerly of Perryopolis
Constance "Connie" J. Novak, 91, formerly of Perryopolis, died peacefully in Virginia Beach, Va., on Thursday, May 4, 2023.
Connie was a devoted disciple of the Blessed Virgin Mary. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, godmother and friend.
Connie was born in Connellsville, on March 27, 1932, to Julia Watchko and John Duboy of Leisenring. She was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School (1949) and Mercy School of Nursing in Pittsburgh, (1953).
Connie was a nurse for 58 years, working at Highlands Hospital (formerly Connellsville State Hospital) until she retired in 2009. She was known as the "angel in white" because she wore her white nursing uniform throughout her entire career (scrubs were not for her!) She cared for thousands of patients and families and held a special place in her heart for each of them.
She continued to care for others after she retired by volunteering at the Perryopolis Senior Center and delivering Meals on Wheels.
She was a member of Saint John the Baptist Church, in Perryopolis, and Church of the Ascension, Virginia Beach, Va. She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary Council 12117 in Virginia Beach.
She was predeceased by her husband, Franklin Robert "Bob" Novak; her sister, Evelyn Liberatore; and brother, Robert Duboy.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Novak-Blakeburn; son-in-law, Roy Blakeburn; son, Gregory Novak; daughter-in-law, Renae Novak; and grandchildren, Julia and Adam Blakeburn, and Breanne and Michael Novak; sister, Mary Ann Novak; and brother-in-law, Harry Novak; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Mass of the Resurrection was celebrated at Church of the Ascension on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. A graveside service and burial will be held in Perryopolis, on Monday, May 22, 2023. The rosary will start at 10:30 a.m. at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY in Perryopolis, and the graveside service will follow at 11 a.m. at Saint John the Baptist Cemetery. A reception will follow immediately at Saint John the Baptist Social Hall in Perryopolis. Please join Connie's family in celebrating her life!
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to The Sunday Mass at thesundaymass.org/en/donate.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
