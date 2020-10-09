Dunbar
Constance L. "Connie" Ghrist, 81, of Dunbar, died Monday, October 5, 2020, at home.
She was born October 17, 1938, on Hardy Hill, Dunbar, the daughter of Samuel Coffman and Zelda Wadsworth Coffman.
She had worked as a cook and server at Stefanick's Restaurant.
Surviving are sons, Glenn (Kim) Ghrist Jr. and Bill (Amy) Ghrist; grandchildren, Tiffany, Alicia, Tina, Julie; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Samuel Coffman Jr., Gary Coffman, Ilene Randall, Karen Griffin, Emma Jane Hall; nieces and nephews; and special friend, Tom Flack.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Glenn Ghrist Sr.; daughter, Caroline Ghrist; grandchildren, Billy Ghrist Jr., Glenn "Buck" Ghrist; sisters, Debbie Coffman, Ruth Ann Riddle, Sue Coffman; brothers, Patrick Coffman, Larry Coffman and Jim Coffman.
Public visitation will be 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Funeral services and interment are private.
