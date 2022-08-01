Constance L. Jones

Formerly of Brownsville
Constance "Connie" L. Jones, age 84, formerly of Brownsville, died peacefully at her Wilmington, Delaware home on Sunday, July 24, 2022, after a long bout with dementia.
Connie was born March 15, 1938, in Labelle, Pa. to the late Thelma L. Smith and Bennie J. Henderson.
She graduated from Brownsville Area High School (class of 1956). After graduation, she worked in Pittsburgh, before moving to Springfield, Mass. to find better opportunities. Connie worked at Ring Nursing Home in Springfield for six years as a nursing assistant and supervisor. She then returned home to Brownsville and worked at the Court of Common Pleas in Washington, Pa. as a "Tipstaff" and "Court Crier" for Judge Thomas Gladden until she retired.
Connie married the late Harold "Jonesy" Jones on July 24, 1972, after being together for more than 10 years prior. Together they raised their only child, Cheryl L. Jones Kingston. Connie and Harold were very close and her passing on July 24th would have marked their 50th wedding anniversary. As Patty Columbia, a close family friend noted to Cheryl, "what a beautiful gift to your dad!".
Connie was baptized at First Baptist Church in Fredericktown, Pa., by Rev. Mack Walton. She later became a faithful member of Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church in Brownsville, where she served many roles such as stewardess and usher, while serving on the stewardess board and event (banquets & programs) coordinating committee. She was honored by the church on June 4, 2016, for her dedicated service.
Connie was dedicated to her family and good council to her friends. She had great poise and was a role model in the family, always there to lend a hand or offer advice. Aside from her passion for family, she was an avid reader, enjoyed working on word puzzles and puzzles, enjoyed traveling, her favorite trip was Paris, enjoyed Bingo and going to the Casino with her Brownsville faithful crew, and enjoyed crocheting/ knitting.
After retiring from the court, she helped her long-time friend, the late Ruby Reed, with establishing and managing Ruby's Beauty Biz in Uniontown. In addition to hairdressing, Connie also established a thriving hats, wigs, and beauty product component to the business.
After Harold's passing in May 1994, she poured her love into her grandchildren, Jasmine and Aubrey. She was there for all their significant events and could be seen supporting them on the sidelines of their sporting events, softball and soccer.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her brother, Bennie Henderson; and her aunt, Dorothy "Doddie" Johnson.
She leaves to rejoice in her memory, her daughter Cheryl L. Kingston and husband, C. Wayne; grandchildren, Jasmine J. Kingston and Aubrey J. Kingston; her sister, Lettie E. Wilson; first cousins, Marian "Mai Mai" Burt, Norman "Frankie" Franklin; Gloria Gatling, Jackie Covington, Clarence Nicholas, Daryl Nicholas, and Brian Nicholas; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 3, the hour of service in LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 297 E. Main St., Uniontown, PA with Rev. Carl Kemp eulogizing. Entombment will immediately follow at LaFayette Memorial Park, Brier Hill, Pa.
Condolences may be submitted thru www.lantzfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in honor of Constance Jones at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Masks are required to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.