Constance Mae Colgan

Uniontown
Constance "Connie" Mae Colgan, 69, of Uniontown, died Saturday, January 8, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born October 25, 1952, to the late Sarah Viola Pople.
Connie was a devoted homemaker and will be remembered as a wonderful mother and sister. She will be deeply missed by those who had the privilege of loving her.
Left to treasure her memory are her sons, Robert (Korrie) Colgan and Donald Colgan; grandchildren, Robert Colgan Jr., Trisha Colgan, Gohan Long, Isabella Colgan, Connor Colgan, Genevieve Colgan, Adalynn Colgan and Cavan Colgan; sister, Erma (Rusty) Riggar; nieces and nephews, Robert (Alisa) Pierce, Michael (Megan) Pierce, Emily (fiance Jerod) Pierce, Rebecca Pople and Russel (Hailey) Riggar.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by her grandparents, Jacob and Blanch Lowry; brother, Ewing Pryce Pople; and daughter, Tammy Lynn Colgan.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
To honor Connie's wishes, there will be NO PUBLIC VISITATION and interment will be private.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.