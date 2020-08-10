Constance Marie Hoholick Fuller

Constance "Connie" Marie Hoholick Fuller, 69, of Vanderbilt, PA passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020. Connie's professional funeral arrangements are incomplete, will be announced tomorrow and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, PA. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
