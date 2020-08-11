Vanderbilt
Constance "Connie" Marie Hoholick Fuller, 69, of Vanderbilt, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 11, 1950, in Uniontown, a daughter of Adam and Anna Cvoren Hoholick.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Michael Winslow.
Connie is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Roy Fuller; three sons, Roy Fuller (Kevin) of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jeffrey Fuller (Melissa) of Christiana, Tenn., Matthew Fuller (Rebekah) of Pleasant Hills; five grandchildren, Kristen, Kaylee, Preston, Gwen, Emily; sister Lois Winslow (Gerald) of Perryopolis; nephew Gregory Winslow (Lindsay) of Perryopolis.
She was a lifelong resident of Perryopolis, a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, and a retired registered nurse.
Connie's family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, in the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, where a Parastas Service will be held at 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family and interment will take place at St. Nicholas Byzantine Cemetery, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.