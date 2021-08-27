Constance Marie Vedock DuBreucq

Vanderbilt
Constance "Connie" Marie Vedock DuBreucq, 77, of Vanderbilt, passed away Tuesday, August 24, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born June 1, 1944, in Johnstown.
Crayons can be gray and dull or vibrant and colorful. Some people go through life and use only a few colors from their box or only the dull colors and some people use all their colors and they shine brighter than the rest of us. Connie used all the colors in her box and she shared her vibrant colors with her family, community and friends. She was a wife, mother, sister, grandmother, friend and teacher.
Besides raising her six children, she was very proud of her 25 years of teaching children in the Perryopolis area at the Learning Tree Preschool. Commonly heard if you mention Connie's name is "My kids had her in preschool, they just loved her!" Connie was also very active in her community. She gave many years of dedicated service to the Frazier Community Library and was a big part of the Children's Library therein. She helped to organize fundraisers and activities for the library with the annual Christmas Tree contest being her favorite event.
She was very talented in making pysanki eggs, hooked rugs, woven baskets and her famous perogies. She taught classes on her crafts and won blue ribbons at the Fayette County Fair for her hooked rugs. She loved her grandchildren deeply and she has left each of them with the fondest memories of Grandma's House. She was an avid reader and loved to garden. She also enjoyed traveling; her favorite trip was to Poland with her sisters. She had a close-knit group of friends through bowling league, bocce and her carpet hooking friends affectionally called "The Hookers". She had an infectious laugh.
She impacted many lives and was loved deeply by her friends and family. A rare cancer diagnosis took her from us quickly and too soon. Our hearts can hardly bear the grief. She was loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Tom DuBreucq of Vanderbilt; and her children, Charmagne DuBreucq Darabadey and husband Farid of Carrollton, Texas, Thomas DuBreucq Jr., Chad DuBreucq and wife Rosalie of Monessen, Cullan DuBreucq and wife Christine of Connellsville, Cherisse DuBreucq Waligura and husband Trevor of Uniontown, and Cit DuBreucq of Pittsburgh. She is also survived by her sisters, Jean Vedock Cunningham of Covington, Ind. and Carol Vedock Replogle and husband Robert of Audubon; and a brother, Frank Vedock and wife Alley of Marengo, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank J. and Magdelen M. Vedock of Johnstown.
Her grandchildren were the most cherished people in her life and her wish for all of them is that they truly live life to all of its potential: Alexandra, Nikolas and Dayton Darabadey; Rachel and Ian DuBreucq; Bodie, Braedon and Brent DuBreucq; Brittney DuBreucq; Carter, Cole and Cooper Waligura; and Jackson DuBreucq.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A celebration of Connie's life will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday, August 29, at Harry Sampey Park on Adams Street in Perryopolis. A meal and fellowship to follow until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please place a memorial book in your local library or send a contribution to Frazier Community Library in her memory at 142 Constitution Street, Perryopolis, PA 15473 or to Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.