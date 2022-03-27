Fairburn Georgia
Constance Mindora Davis, "CD", 74, of Fairburn, Georgia, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, surrounded by family.
CD was born on June 12, 1947, in Uniontown, to William Ervin Davis and Edith Tyler Davis Barthany. She attended Westmoreland Community College in Greensburg, and held jobs in the Connellsville, area at the U.S. Post Office, Volkswagen assembly plant, Montgomery Ward, and later in life became a home health aide at Frick Hospital.
She was an active member of the United Baptist Church in Connellsville until she moved to the Atlanta, Ga. area in 1998 to be closer to family. While there, she worked as a certified nursing assistant at a local rehabilitation center until her retirement in June of 2010.
CD was a loving and caring mother who prided herself in watching her children Donna, Lenny, Doug, Eddie, Lonnie, and Leon excel in sports and life. She loved to talk about her children and displayed their many trophies in her home for all visitors to see. Being a mother was the most important part of CD's life, a role that gave her much pride and joy as she guided her children into adulthood. She did everything in life with a good heart, expecting nothing in return. She was an excellent mom, who was supportive, kind, and compassionate. Her spirit will continue to brighten the lives of those who had the privilege to know her. She will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed.
People often asked why her children called her "CD." Well, it was because she was more than a mother, she was a best friend. She was never judgmental, quick to praise, and only saw the good in her children, no matter the circumstance. She made them feel like they could do great things. They always wanted to make her proud and to see the smile on her face when they shared an accomplishment with her. CD was small in stature, but big in heart, strength, and dignity. She also taught them that the Davis name meant something. It represented hard work, honesty, integrity, and love.
CD was an avid gardener, who always had an immaculate display of flowers and shrubbery surrounding her home. She insisted on maintaining her lawn by herself and it won numerous neighborhood awards. Her hobbies also included crocheting blankets for family and friends and watching sports, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Braves. Upon retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as caring for her beloved sister, Betty Lou.
CD was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Robert Ervin Davis; sister, Alberta Davis; and daughter, Donna.
She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Lenny; son, Doug; son, Eddie (Cori); son, Lonnie (Linda); son, Leon; sister, Burnetta Tyler; brother, William Everett Davis; brother, Frederick Jerome Barthany; brother, Brent Barthany (Tywanda); her grandchildren, LeNiya, LeShae, Deion, Daijah, Rachel, Jillian, Jared, Chelsea, Dionna, Bryce, Blake, and Jaiden; as well as a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Legacy Funeral Home and Life Center, located at 8968 Fayetteville Road, Jonesboro, GA 30238, at 1 p.m. on April 1, 2022.
