Centerville
Constance Posten Hoyack, of Centerville, lost her life suddenly Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the age of 71.
Those who knew her were left with a huge hole in their lives. Connie’s abiding love for every human, particularly those who were in need, was her driving force. She moved through life with a profound grace, always seeking to use the gifts God gave her to their fullest: offering high quality tutoring at low cost so all could get help; coordinating education for Head Start; developing a Welfare to Work program with a heart; and lending a hand at local historical groups. If someone knocked on the door, she’d be there with a smile and offer of food. We all stood in awe of how one person could do so much for so many, never asking to be noticed, and always without artifice or judgement.
Connie was born in Charleroi, and grew up on a farm, with her coal-miner father, her mother, four older brothers, and cousins. Her mother’s love of oil painting helped fuel Connie’s lifetime interest in weaving, crafts and art. Music has always been important in her family. Connie’s piano-playing was often the backdrop to family gatherings.
She attended California State College to become a teacher right out of high school. Towards the end of college, she met Herbert Hoyack, the “one and only love” of her life, on a blind hay-ride date. They married right before graduation. Their marriage was like a movie romance: daily love notes from Herb; travelling on a dime in the early years; absolute devotion to their son and daughter; a devastating journey with Connie’s blood disorder with Herb at her side; and miraculous come-back that gave Connie 15 years with her children and grandchildren. When Herb suddenly passed in late 2021, the loss hit her hard.
Connie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Herb, of La Belle; her mother, Myrtle, and father, Guy Posten; and her brother, Larry.
She is survived by her daughter, Heather, her husband Chris, and children, Isabelle and Matthew; her son, Michael, his wife Karen, and children, Andrew, Ben and Claire; her brothers, Donald, Raymond, and Warren, and all their children and grandchildren.
Connie and her husband, Herb Hoyack, Jr., will have a burial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, at Lafayette Memorial Park in Brier Hill. The funeral service was held June 5.
Please consider donating to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org/, whose research directly benefits people suffering from blood disorders, such as Connie’s Jak2 disorder.
