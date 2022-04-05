Uniontown
Constance S. Collins Ferris, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family. She was born January 14, 1938, in Virginia, a daughter of the late Arnold "Shorty" Collins and Dorothy Gales Collins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Simon R. Ferris, in 1991.
Constance was a devout member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church, Ladies Guild, National Apostolate of Maronites, and Order of St. Sharbel. She was a graduate of North Union High School Class of 1956, where she was a majorette.
She was the co-owner of Dominion Mobile Home Village for many years.
In her youth, she briefly lived in Philadelphia, and was a featured dancer on American Bandstand with Dick Clark.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Brent R. Ferris and wife Terri of Smock, and Lisa A. Ferris of Uniontown, with whom she made her home; grandchildren, Taylor Rose Ferris, Brent Cy Ferris, William David Kusniar, Simon Ferris Kusniar; also DeShawna Alexys and her son, Levi Alexander, who was like a granddaughter to her; siblings, Linda Adams, Jeanie Glodziak, Wayne Collins, Debra Collins, Mark Collins and wife Deb, Cynthia Toth and husband Michael, Bobbi Jo Rubenstein and husband Mose; nephew and godson, Clinton Ferris; niece and goddaughter, Kalina Toth Kurosky; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and their families.
The family would like to thank her caregivers, Lisa Grabiak and Karen Clingen, for their careful attention.
Friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown. The Service of Incense will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation will continue from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday, April 7, when transfer prayers will be said. The Parish Rosary will follow at 9:30 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown. The funeral service will follow at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, with Fr. Aaron J. Sandbothe as celebrant. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.