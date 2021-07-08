Constance Scango Van Sickle

Uniontown
Constance “Connie” Scango Van Sickle, 98, formerly of Uniontown, died Tuesday, June 27, 2021, in Georgetown, Texas. She was a daughter of the late Everett and Adeline Cross.
Connie was preceded in death by her first husband, Fred Scango; and her second husband, William Van Sickle; sister Betty; daughter, Patsy and her husband, Scott.
She is survived by her son, Fred and his wife, Donna; four granddaughters; and five great-grandchildren.
Burial in Sylvan Heights Cemetery will be private.
