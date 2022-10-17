Uniontown
Cora "Lover" Gilmore, 83, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born May 7, 1939, in Uniontown, the daughter of the late George and Stella Ingram Gilmore.
Surviving is her daughter, Debra Downs (Sandra) of Morgantown, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Mark Downs, Jr., Melissa Johnston (Rusty) and Keith Downs; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was a member of United Christian Temple. She was a member of the AMVETS Post #103 Ladies Auxiliary and was the bartender there for 28 years.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, and until 11 a.m., the hour of the service, Thursday. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
