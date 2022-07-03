Cordelia Burnworth Grubbs

Uniontown
Cordelia "Ann" Burnworth Grubbs, 79, of Uniontown, died Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 6, 1943, to the late Ralph Burnworth and the late Florence M. Buchholz Burnworth.
Cordelia worked for Anchor Hocking Glass for 29 years, most recently as a foreman, until her retirement in 2004. She was incredibly supportive of her family, enjoyed baking, was an avid animal lover, especially of horses and dogs and she was passionate about reading, often finishing an entire book in one day.
She volunteered in the Horticulture Department at the Fayette County Fair for 27 years.
She is survived by her children, Wes Bowers, Sue (Randy) Becker and Yve Bowers; grandchildren, Brandi Brown, Danielle Bowers, Rosie Becker and Shannon Marie Pierce; great-grandchildren, Katie Eans and Tyler Baysinger; step-granddaughter, Mallory (Heath) Dugan and their sons: McCoy, Chet and Moxon; and her devoted sister-in-law and friend, Edna Miller.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Frederick Howard Grubbs; and her loving son, Dan Bowers.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 4 to 8 p.m., the hour of service, on Tuesday, July 5, with Pastor Jim Gear officiating.
Private interment in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Uniontown.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Cordelia's name be made to the American Red Cross.
Condolences may be left for the family at burhanscrousefuneralhome.com or on the funeral home Facebook page, @burhanscrouse.
