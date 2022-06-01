Uniontown
Corrine L. DeMoss D’Auria, 98, passed away peacefully December 3, 2021, in La Quinta, Calif.
Friends may share their memories and condolences with the family at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, in the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.