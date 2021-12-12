LaQuinta, Calif.
“Mother: the most
beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” - Kahlil Gibran
Corrine L. DeMoss D’Auria, 98, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 3, 2021, at The Palms At La Quinta, La Quinta, Calif..
She was born August 9, 1923, in Quincy, Ill, the elder daughter of the late Garnett E. and Hazel L. Shaver DeMoss.
She graduated from Western Illinois University with a BS in mathematics, a minor in French, and completed post-graduate studies at the California University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania State University.
Corrine was a cartographer for the U.S. Department of Defense during World War II. She taught one year in the Decatur, Ill school system, then married the late Paschal L. “Pat” D’Auria, and settled in Uniontown.
She retired after 24 years as a mathematics instructor, and department chair, at Laurel Highlands Senior High School, South Union Township. She was beloved by her students.
She was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown, where she was a Eucharistic Minister, a member of the Altar Society, and a Facilitator of Lenten Services.
She was very active in the Uniontown College Club (scholarship committee), a board member of the Uniontown Friends of the Library, and volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
She held memberships in the Catholic War Veterans Auxiliary, Post #1669; Fayette County Association of School Retirees and PA Association of School Retirees.
In addition to her husband and parents; she was predeceased by her sister, Betty M. DeMoss Anderson; and brother-in-law, Paul Anderson, of Iowa City, Iowa.
She is survived by five children, sons, Patrick L. (JoAnn) D’Auria, of Mt. Braddock; Thomas V. (Maria) D’Auria, of White Plains, N.Y.; Vincent G. D’Auria, M.D. (Debra Kuracina, M.D.), of Palm Desert, Calif.; daughters, Paula M. D’Auria-Showalter, R.N. (Charles Showalter), of Pioneertown, Calif., and Christa D’Auria, of Rochester, N.Y.; six grandchildren, Joseph D’Auria, Joshua D’Auria, Samara (D’Auria) Annunziata (Marco), Julien D’Auria (Tova), Andrea D’Auria, D.O., Damian D’Auria, DDS; two great-grandchildren, Theo and Talia D’Auria; and many nieces and nephews. Niece Patricia (D’Auria) Hutchinson, of Culpeper, Va., humorously considered herself the sixth child of the family!
“Math is the basis of all science!” she would say. She loved numbers (all forms of math, especially geometry and trigonometry), history (a daughter of the Land of Lincoln), difficult crossword puzzles, reading, music, gardening and world-wide travel with daughter Paula.
She strongly advocated for better deaf / hearing impaired student education. She had that wonderful Midwestern wry sense of humor!
The family deeply thanks Aneta Sterling, M.D., Bachir Younes, M.D. and staff, Atria Assisted Living (San Pascual) and The Palms At La Quinta staffs, especially Destiny Mott, LVN, Able Hospice for tender, compassionate care and Rev. Dr. Gregory Elder and Deacon Victor Gonzalez of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Palm Desert, Calif.
A mass of Christian burial will be held in the spring of 2022 at St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown.
Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery, Uniontown.
A STEM memorial scholarship for a graduating senior from Laurel Highlands Senior High School is being created in Corrine’s honor. Details will follow at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.