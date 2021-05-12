On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Heaven gained another angel when Craig Anthony Howard passed into eternal rest at the age of 51.
Craig was born Friday, October 17, 1969, to the late Michael Leslie Howard and Patricia Martin Howard Burden.
He is survived by his twin brother, Michael Anthony Howard Sr.; sisters, Leslie Howard-Watts, (Monique), Denetta Howard-Harris (Rodney); brothers, Michael Aaron Howard (Gina), and Kaz McClain.
He leaves to carry on his lineage, six children, Chevelle Mitchell, Kishaun Cook (Keke), Ryan Huffman (Shavelle), Soloman Stevens, Octavia Stover, and Aona Striker; seven grandchildren, Malachi, Jabari, Aniyjah'li, JahZaraa, Ezequias, Aleah, Kiana; and two step-grandchildren, Annej' and Clinton Foster Jr. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in St. Paul A.M.E in Uniontown with services livestreamed at 4 p.m.. Private intermittent to follow.
