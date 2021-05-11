On Tuesday, May 4, 2021, Heaven gained another angel when Craig Anthony Howard passed into eternal rest at the age of 51. Craig was born Friday, October 17, 1969, to the late Michael Leslie Howard and Patricia Martin Howard (Burden).
He is survived by his twin brother, Michael Anthony Howard Sr.; his sisters, Leslie Howard-Watts (Monique), Denetta Howard-Harris (Rodney); brothers Michael Aaron Howard (Gina) and Kaz McClain (LeAnn).
He leaves to carry on his lineage, six children, Chevelle Mitchell, Kishaun Cook (Keke), Ryan Huffman (Shavelle), Soloman Stevens, Octavia Stover and Aona Striker; seven grandchildren, Malachi, Jabari, Aniyjah'li, JahZaraa, Ezequias, Aleah, Kiana; and two stepgrandchildren, Annej' and Clinton Foster Jr. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Craig was preceded in this life by his father; maternal grandparents Harry Martin Sr. and Louis Love; paternal grandparents William Howard and Virginia Howard; aunt Denis "Peaches" (Howard) Stevens; uncle Shawn Martin Sr., and on May 5, 2021, his aunt, Harriet (Martin) Keene joined him on his heavenly journey.
Craig had an infectious smile that would light up the room and boost your spirit. In his youth, Craig loved playing baseball and was an All Star player with the ability to throw 90 mph fastballs from the time he was in little league. He developed a love for fishing on the riverbanks in Brownsville with his Grandpap Harry, Uncle Shawn, and twin brother Michael.
He became an amateur boxer and proudly taught anyone who was interested in basic boxing skills his 1-2-3 punch. He was skilled in construction work and barbering - transferable skills he used wherever his path took him. Craig had a passion for music, especially classic R&B. He had a beautiful voice and loved to sing, often collaborating with his son and nephew, or having sing-alongs with his family. No matter where he was in life, through good times and bad, he always had family to rely on. He came to understand and accept that with his family, he would always have unconditional love. As such, his motto became, "My Life, My Love, My Loyalty Has Been and Always Will be Family FirstMay God bare me witness!!!!"
In his honor and at his request, we will continue to gather on Sundays and sing his favorite songs. Family First, Always!
Service are entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Services will be held at St. Paul A.M.E., 187 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, from 3 to 4 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, May 12, with Pastor Alfred L. Thompson Sr. eulogizing.
Cards and condolences may be submitted at www.lantzfh.com. The funeral service will be livestreamed at 4 p.m.
Masks are required!
