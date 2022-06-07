Ohiopyle
Craig Eric Rishel, 50, of Ohiopyle, passed away unexpectedly Friday June 3, 2022. He was born April 19, 1972, in Uniontown, a son of the late Ralph and Audrey Shipley Rishel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Larry, Dexter, Randy and Beth; brothers-in-law, William Gordon and Ronald Amendola.
He is survived by his daughters, Courtney Rishel (fiance Logan Orr) and Erica Rishel. Also surviving are siblings, Karen Amendola, Gary and Marge Rishel, Rick and Roberta Rishel, Greg and Linda Rishel, Dawn and Ralph Dressel; sister-in-law, Janet Rishel; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Tom Brown, Albert Huseman and Shawn Golden.
He graduated from Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1991. He attended Vale Tech and became a GM master mechanic and worked as a mechanic for many years before becoming a senior encapsulation operator at Mylan Pharmaceuticals for 14 years.
He had many hobbies he enjoyed including spending time with his daughters, whom he loved, watching Nascar, the Pittsburgh Steelers and spending many hunting seasons with the people he enjoyed the most.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Thursday, June 9, with Pastor Charlie O'Brien officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Bruceton Mills, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Craig's daughters, Courtney and Erica.
