Castle Shannon
Craig Francis Kern, 81, of Castle Shannon, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022.
Born December 7, 1940, at Woodville, the son of Frank Muse Kern M.D., and Mary Ruth Craig Kern, who predeceased him along with a half sister, Louise Montgomery Kern Peetz, (Richard) formerly Kerrville, Tex.; and infant daughter, Laurel Ruth Kern.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Loretta Marie DeVenny Kern; and twin sons, Frank M. (Kelly) of Hempfield Township, and Douglas G. (Sherry) of Point Marion.
He served with the Air Force, and Pennsylvania Air Guard.
He spent 43 years in the computer hardware field, retiring from the Insight Corporation as a field engineering manager. A longtime member of the Tri State Historical Steam Engine Association having been a director for many years and serving as president, and as announcer at the Finleyville shows.
Craig was proud to be a Free Mason, serving as Master of Germania (now Pleasant Hills-Guthrie) lodge 509, he was a member and past presiding officer of the St. Clair Chapter 33, Mt. Moriah Council #2, Pittsburgh Commandery #1, Keystone Priory #35 Knights of the York Cross of Honor, and Golden Triangle York Rite College #32. He was a Knight Templar Priest, a Knight Mason, and member of Islam Grotto, Syria Shrine, the Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, and the Tall Cedars of Lebanon Al O-Mon Forest.
He served as vice commander of Pleasant Hills Post 712 of American Legion.
A long time Presbyterian who had served as a deacon, and ruling elder, he was distressed by causes of dissension in most organized religion today.
He held an amateur radio extra class license, was a volunteer examiner, and an observer for the National Weather Service.
Craig's family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 17, 2022, and 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, at the Pleasant Hills Guthrie #509 East Bruceton Road, Pleasant Hills, where his funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Craig's professional funeral services have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
A Masonic Funeral Service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Lodge.
Please check the funeral home website for additional service updates.
Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
