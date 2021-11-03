Smithfield
Crystal Diane Stuck Fletcher, 61 of Smithfield, passed on Sunday October 31, 2021.
Born March 20, 1960 in Uniontown, daughter of the late George and Rose Marie Benford Stuck; beloved wife of David Fletcher; mother of David, Christopher and Faith Fletcher, all of Smithfield; grandmother of Aaron, Connor and Keira; sister of Georgia Stuck and Judy Loy, both of Smithfield.
Crystal was a CNA, and loved her family and playing with her grandchildren.
Visitation at STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, where a service will be held in the funeral home at 12 p.m.
Interment to follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.