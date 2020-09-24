Fairchance
Curtis Glen Krichbaum, 57, of Fairchance, died unexpectedly Sunday, September 20, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born December 5, 1962, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Richard Krichbaum and Evelyn Arison Krichbaum; and his brother, Raymond Krichbaum.
Surviving are his loving wife of 28 years, Ellen Petra Krichbaum; son, Jerome Tardiff and wife Galq Tardiff; daughter, Doranda Krichbaum and Ryan Gabler; four grandchildren, Christian Tardiff, Curtis Tardiff, Ellen Tardiff and Ashton Gabler; brother, Lee Fitzwater and his wife Veronica; sisters, Helen Krichbaum, Devon Krichbaum and Kristle Krichbaum; and his very close friend, Bill Shroyer Jr.
Petra has lost the love of her life, her soul mate and he will be missed every minute of the day by her.
Curtis served in Desert Storm for 12 years as a Sergeant in the United States Army.
He was currently employed with Northern A-1 as a truck driver.
Curtis was a member of Uniontown Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. A Jehovah's Witnesses Zoom Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 27 with Mr. Michael Cook officiating.
Military Rites will be accorded Friday at 4 p.m. by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
