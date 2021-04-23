Uniontown
Curtis Lee Craft, 64, of Uniontown, passed away Wednesday, April 21, 2021. He was born September 6, 1956, in Uniontown, a son of the late Guy E. Craft and Beatrice P. West Craft. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas R. Craft; and sister Mylove Pallo.
Curtis was a 1975 graduate of Laurel Highlands High School. He was an avid Steeler and Pirates fan and he enjoyed talking about high school sports.
Left to cherish Curtis' memory are his son, Cory Craft and fiancee Sara of Indiana; sister Bonnie Whitby and husband Larry of Uniontown; brothers Edward L. Craft and wife Patricia of Virginia, and Timothy Craft and wife Kathy of California; three grandchildren, Addison (age 11), Avery (age 5) and Curtis James (age 1); and brother-in-law Richard Pallo of Florida; along with many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.