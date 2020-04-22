Uniontown
Curtis Neil Kern, 84, of Uniontown, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving wife and sons after an incredibly courageous battle against cancer. He was born November 29, 1935, in Uniontown, to parents Thomas H. Kern and Margaret Beattie Kern.
He graduated from Uniontown High School in 1953 and was employed by Texas Eastern Transmission Pipeline for 45 years as a measurement and electronics technician until retirement. He loved his tools, which made him an avid collector and was always known for having the right tool for the job. Curtis is survived by wife Barbara Salay Kern and two sons, Kirk T. Kern and wife Kristen Domroe Kern of Centreville, Va. and James B. Kern and wife Amy Goldbach Kern of Gibsonia. Curtis has four granddaughters, Kelsey, Rachel, Carly and Lacey Kern. He also has one surviving aunt, Ruth Atkinson and several cousins.
Private services for the immediate family will be held at the Shell Funeral Home, Inc. followed by interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
This action is a result of State restrictions on public gatherings due to the Coronavirus. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Curtis' name to the American Cancer Society.
Dear Barb,
Sorry to hear of Curt's passing, time is ever fleeting! I see that it is a private ceremony only, take care and God bless.
Joe (Mike) Emilio
Bridgeport, WV
304-669-7110
