McClellandtown
Cynthia Ann Beatty Petro, 74, of McClellandtown, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at her home.
Cynthia was born on April 28, 1948, the daughter of Jess Willard and Floretta Marlene Krepps Beatty.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Nancy Bennett and Alice Bell Bennett; and a brother, Jess Beatty.
Cynthia is survived by her husband, Carl Petro; her children, Carl Andrew Petro Jr., of McClellandtown, and Colleen Collins and husband, Patrick, of Uniontown; granddaughters, Nina and Alivia Collins; a sister, Marlene Tuttle of Ohio; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the DEGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Dolfi Chapel, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, Stacey A. Dolfi, FD. Interment is private.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.