Cynthia Balogh

Cynthia "Cindy" Balogh, 70, of Harrodsburg, Ky., wife of John A. Balogh, died Saturday, November 13, 2021. Born April 20, 1951, in Uniontown, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Thelma Barnhart Hileman.
Cynthia graduated in 1972 from the University of Pittsburgh and had taught in various schools across Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Georgia.
Other survivors include daughter, Jennifer (Brandon) Beeker of Lexington, Ky.; sisters, Susan Nichols and Melissa (Robert) Mankovich; brother, Charles Hileman; a cousin, Lois (Willis) Caler.
Cynthia was preceded in death by a sister, Charlene Bunda.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 18, in the Ransdell Funeral Chapel, Harrodsburg, Ky.
Memorials are suggested to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.
