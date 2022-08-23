Uniontown
Cynthia Carter Clifford, 66, of Uniontown, was called home on Saturday, August 20, in the Uniontown Hospital.
Cynthia was born October 2, 1955, in Uniontown to the late Paul Carter Sr. and the late Rose Brown Carter.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Isaac Clifford; siblings: Marcella Carter, Shirley Carter, Paul Carter Jr., and Thomas Carter; and one niece, Roberta Carter.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Coretta Clifford - Stockton Calif., Dominic Clifford - Uniontown and Kellie Clifford - Uniontown; grandchildren, Taylor Clifford and Jecouri Clifford - Stockton, Calif.; siblings: Ruth Carter, Richard (Yvonne) Carter, James Carter Sr., Janet (Alphonzo Jr.), Phyllis (Robert) Carter and Anthony (Donna) Carter - all of Uniontown; nieces and nephews: Naomi, Paul III, Paulette, Elenora, Tommy, Jodie, James Jr. (Christy) , Alphonzo III, (Buddy), (Kyrsteen), Jason, Dominic and Kellie; great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
Friends will be received at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, PA 15401, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the service, on Thursday August 25.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED TO ATTEND
