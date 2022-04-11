Cynthia Joyce Myers Roberts- Linderman

Republic
Cynthia J Myers Roberts-Linderman, 61, of Republic, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, in WVU Uniontown Hospital.
She was born January 25, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late William N. Myers Jr and Marjorie L. Ryan Myers.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband James D. Roberts; brother, Teri L. Ryan; sister, Betty Kyle Nicola; and sister-in-law, Patty Kacijancic.
Cindy enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids, she enjoyed watching them dance and play hockey and loved being with her family.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Randy Linderman; daughters, Krista Felio (JD) of Masontown, Ashley Roberts (Carl Nicola) of Cardal; grandchildren; Jenna and Tyler Felio and Jamie Roberts; her Yorky Bella; brothers and sisters: William S. Myers of Masontown, Patricia Burkholder (Ken) of Carmichaels, Jack Myers (Sandy) Markleysburg, Carol Galbraith (Wayne) of Adah, Diane Clark (Rob) of Masontown, Bob Myers (Andi) of Adah; brother-in-law, Andy Kacijancic (Roseann) of Uniontown; numerous nieces and nephews.
Cindy's family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday April 12, and from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. the hour of her funeral service Wednesday, with Pastor Michael Peton officiating at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC. 19 Legion Street, Republic, PA. Interment will follow in Thomas Cemetery Markleysburg, PA.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.