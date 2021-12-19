California
Cynthia Kay Hendrick Gammon of California, Pennsylvania, (formerly of Brownsville), passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at the age of 79.
She was born on June 14, 1942, to Joseph and Wanda Hurley Hendrick in Princeton, W.Va..
Kay was a kind woman who deeply loved her husband, Ros L. Gammon, III., also known by their family as "Taco".
Kay loved her family, her big dogs, her Taco's cooking, all sports, especially her Steelers, puzzles, and all things sewing and quilting!
She was so proud of her three sons, her six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Kay had an impressive, quick sense of humor, and welcomed family pranks that will be shared with generations of Gammon's to come.
Kay is survived by her children, Ros L. Gammon, IV. and wife Jamie, Joseph Gammon and wife Michelle, James Hurley Gammon and wife Gretchen; six grandchildren, Joey Gammon and wife Emily Anne, Jenna Gammon Duffy and husband, Clannad, and Bailey Kathleen, Emily Joyce, Reagan Leita, Eppie Kay; and two great-grandchildren, John Carter Gammon and Jack Henry Gammon.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ros L. Gammon, III.; her father, Joseph Hendrick; and her mother, Wanda Hendrick; as well as her brothers, Jerry Hendrick and Ronnie Hendrick.
Kay loved the seasons, and her face lit up when she got to see her family. She lived a cherished life, and she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Rest Easy Grandma Katie, we love you!
Arrangments are under the direction of the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville.
Interment was held in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery, Wexford.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
